Zoo to host after-work mixer, ‘Hoot for the Hood’

By Meghan Walker at our sister site My Ballard

Who said the zoo is just for kids? Woodland Park Zoo is taking advantage of its prime location amongst some of the hippest neighborhoods in town and is hosting an after-work “mix and mingle” for neighbors to meet one another, eat ice cream, and check out the zoo.

“Woodland Park Zoo is nestled between some of the hippest and most active neighborhoods in Seattle, and the zoo is excited to pay tribute to its supportive neighboring communities,” the organizers write.

The zoo will open up the Molbak’s Butterfly Garden and Microsoft Pollinator Patio exhibits for the mixer, to be held on Friday, June 23 from 6:30 to 8pm. To RSVP, register at zoo.org/neighbors. Evening parking for the event is free. For more info call 206-548-2500.