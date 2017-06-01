Summer employment opportunity with United Way’s Summer Meals program

By Meghan Walker at our sister site My Ballard

United Way of King County’s Summer Meals Program is looking for workers to help children and teens access healthy meals throughout the summer.

Workers will be assigned to one or more Summer Meals sites – parks, libraries and community centers around King County – where teams will lead educational activities and deliver free meals to children. The full-time position will run from June 20 to August 26, and applications are open to those 18 years of age and older.

From the job description:

“You will plan and lead activities, serve meals, and conduct grassroots community outreach to get the word out. As a part of a federal program, you will ensure that the policies and procedures are followed, meals are accurately counted, and meals are prepared correctly. You will gain experience working directly with the community and in support of a respected and influential nonprofit. Training will be provided in site management, marketing, youth engagement and data tracking – hard skills that will make your summer work influential on your resume.”

The position pays a monthly stipend of $1,222, and a $1,194 AmeriCorps Education Award for student loans of future education.

According to United Way, in King County, 100,000 low-income children and teenagers rely on free or discounted meals during the school year, but less than 20% access free meals during the summer. There are 250 Summer Meals sites around the county; if you’re looking for free summer meals for kids in your neighborhood, text “food” to 877-877 (or “comida” for a reply in Spanish).

For more information and to apply, click here.