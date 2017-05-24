Mayor and City Council nominate appointees for Community Involvement Commission

by Danielle Anthony-Goodwin at our sister site, MyBallard

Mayor Murray and the Seattle City Council announced their appointees to the City’s new Community Involvement Commission (CIC). The commission was created by Executive Order 2016-06 issued by Mayor Murray last year, the 16-member commission will advise the City on priorities, policies, and strategies related to equitable civic engagement and publicparticipation in City decision-making processes. It will also provide feedback on the development of City departments’ community involvement plans.

“In order for Seattle to reach its full potential, all residents including those representing underrepresented and underserved communities must have the opportunity to participate in the City’s decision making and planning processes,” says Mayor Murray.

Nearly 300 individuals applied for 13 CIC positions to be appointed by the Mayor and City Council – six selected by the Mayor and seven by City Council (by Council District). One additional Mayoral appointee will be selected through the Get Engaged program, and CIC members will nominate individuals to fill the two remaining positions later this year. All the appointments are subject to City Council confirmation.

“We have a creative, diverse, geographically representative group of appointees who will help strengthen the way neighborhood participation occurs in 21st century Seattle,” says Councilmember Tim Burgess (Position 8, Citywide).

Below is the list of the newly appointed members of the Community Involvement Commission:

Mayor Ed Murray Appointees:

Julie Pham

Alex Hudson

Bereket Kiros

Sonja Basha

Emily Kim

Jenna Franklin

City Council Appointees:

District 1: Jennifer Calleja

District 2: Thais Marbles

District 3: Natalie Curtis

District 4: Alison Turner

District 5: Mark Mendez

District 6: Ben Mitchell

District 7: Patricia Akiyama

The City Council’s Affordable Housing, Neighborhoods, and Finance Committee will discuss and possibly vote on the CIC appointments at its May 26 and June 7 meetings.

The meetings will begin at 9:30 a.m. in City Council Chambers, Seattle City Hall, 600 Fourth Avenue, Floor 2.

For more information or for questions, contact Sara Belz at (206) 684-8696 or email sara.belz@seattle.gov. You can also learn more about the Community Involvement Commission online.