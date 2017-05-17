Every Third Thursday of the month explore Fremont for exclusive deals at local businesses. Check out this month’s offerings:

PIPE AND ROW

Join us Thursday May 18th 1-8pm for WINSTON WHITE + WAVES (swimwear) POP-UP. Our boho buds Winston White will be here giving us all the beachy vibes perfect for this sun that is FINALLY emerging. Secondly, they have just launched the most stunning swimwear that will be showcased just for us. Designing out of their studio by Lake Tapps in Washington, the WW are inspired each day by each other and a life on the water. Don’t miss this fun opportunity to support local businesses and— have some bevies and bumpin’ tunes! Check out our facebook event page here.

EL CAMINO

Show your receipt from any local business on 5/16 and get FREE chips and guacamole with the purchase of any drink.

PORTAGE BAY GOODS

PBG is hosting a pop-up with Kelice Penney – creator of the curious critters of Careful, It Bites! Each plush is handmade in Seattle and one of a kind. Severed yeti heads, cat balls and flasher bats await! Check out our facebook event here.

BELLE FLEUR LINGERIE

This Third Thursday is our SIGNATURE SPRING EVENT from 5-8pm. Sip signature cocktails from St. Germain liqueur, shop Ash + Ames Jewelry, learn about Lagree Fitness and shop lingerie, of course! RSVP by May 14th at bellefleurlingerieevents@gmail.com and get a free panty with any purchase this evening! Check out our facebook event here.

JUNIPER FLOWERS

Join us at Juniper Flowers for the first session of Fremont Third Thursday: Drawing the Still life Floral. 5:30pm-8pm. We’ll have a lovely floral arrangement vignette set up along with drawing materials for you to try your hand at sketching some of nature’s bounty. Spend 10 minutes or 2 hours it’s up to you. •we’ll have discounts on select flowers and vases available for purchase so you can continue your drawing at home… Maybe even turn it into a painting!

DISTRICT FABRIC

20% off all sewing patterns at District Fabric this Third Thursday!! Help us make room for some new pattern shipments and get some future project inspiration!

OUTSIDER COMICS AND GEEK BOUTIQUE

Outsider is hosting a Star Wars X-Wing game event on Thursday from 6-10 pm (tickets available on Facebook and Eventbrite), so all day we are having a 20% off all Star Wars sale on any Star Wars geek fashion, jewelry, comics, games and trade paperbacks. Shop closes at 8 pm.

Participating Businesses:

Bellefleur Lingerie | 3504 Fremont Pl N

Burnt Sugar | 601 N 35th St

District Fabric | 513 N 36th St

El Camino | 607 N 35th St

Essenza | 615 N 35th St

Fremont Jewelry Design | 3510 Fremont Pl N

Juniper Flowers | 459 N 36th St

Les Amis | 3420 Evanston Ave N

Liten | 617 N 35th St

Outsider Comics and Geek Boutique | 233 N 36th St

Pipe and Row | 611 N 35th St

Portage Bay Goods | 621 N 35th St

Show Pony | 702 N 35th S

The Sweet Spot | 3507 Evanston Ave N