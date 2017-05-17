BF Day School celebrates 125 years!

All are invited to celebrate the 125th year of BF Day Elementary school – the longest operating public school in Seattle! Enjoy a carnival style celebration with performances, an art walk, tours of the building and the historic attic, food vendors, games and more. Alumni, current students and families, history buffs, lover of the arts and everyone in between are welcome. This is a free and public event that will be of epic proportions. Come celebrate this historic building’s rich history.

Fun for the whole family! Find more details here

Sat, May 20, 12pm – 5pm

BF Day Elementary Public School Playfield (map)