Tech help at the Library

Need help with your technology? Fremont Library staff are available to answer your questions about technology and Library services. Learn how to use an e-reader, get a free email address or request books and DVDs. Come to the Library for up to an hour of free, one-on-one help with technology and library services. Registration is required.

Help topics may include:

– Using the Library’s catalog

– Downloading e-books and audiobooks

– Computer basics

– Internet basics

– Email

– Microsoft Word

Please note: staff cannot assist with any kind of hardware or software repair. Registration is required for tech help. Sign up in person or by telephone at 206-233-2669. Appointments are scheduled for up to 45 minutes. Fremont Branch 206-684-4084 or Ask a Librarian

The Fremont Branch is at 731 N. 35th St.