Celebrate 100 years of the Fremont Cut

“From Ross Creek to the Ship Canal, How the Canal Impacted Fremont”: There will be a month long display of photographs, stories and maps presented by the Fremont Historical Society in partnership with the Seattle Public Library in commemoration of the 100th anniversary of the opening of the Lake Washington Ship Canal, the Ballard Locks, and the Fremont Bridge on July 4, 1917.

All are invited to a free reception Saturday, May 13 from 11 am to 1 pm and an opportunity to chat with Historical Society members about the display. Light refreshments will be served.

At 1 pm, following the reception, Jennifer Ott, HistoryLink historian and co-author with David B. Williams of Waterway: The Story of Seattle’s Locks and Ship Canal, will share some of the stories they uncovered in their research about the decades of false starts, the political shenanigans, and far-reaching social, economic, and environmental impacts of the canal’s construction and operation.