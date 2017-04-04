Welcome Bar Charlie

We always like to welcome new Fremonters to the neighborhood – especially when they bring good food and drink. So let’s send a “cheers” to the latest addition on Stone Way: Bar Charlie! It’s a cozy neighborhood bar – but with a tinge of hipster and a touch of groovy. Just right for Fremont.

Even if the Northwest beer and spirits weren’t enough to pull you in for a pint or two, the interior itself is something worth seeing. It’s inspired by the history of the De Havilland Beaver Seaplane, and the decor actually uses seaplane parts, wood, concrete and metal. Art and photography bring to life the history of the Lake Union seaplanes.

The small-plates menu includes things like a Meat + Cheese Charcuterie Board and a really nice version of poutine, with Beecher’s cheese curds, bacon and brown gravy.

Bar Charlie’s is in the street-level of the Bowman’s apartment complex on Stone Way, near the cross section of 38th Street. They stay open until midnight during the week and 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday. The full kitchen shuts down about three hours earlier, though.

So, stop by and give a welcome to Bar Charlie creator Christian Thomason!