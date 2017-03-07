SPU Free Percussion Concert Tonight

Seattle Pacific University continues its Winter 2017 Concert Series with a free performance by its Percussion Ensemble tonight, March 7, at 7:30 pm. The student ensemble is well known for its interpretations of traditional, classical and historic compositions using drums and eclectic percussive instruments.

The SPU Percussion Ensemble is multi-faceted, with several distinct groups performing a wider range of music. The “ethnic group” performs traditional drumming from West Africa, Cuba, Brazil and the South Pacific, while the “chamber groups” focus on classical works, and the “historical group” brings to life the traditional drumming of the American Revolution and Civil War, using period instruments.