Free Event at Gasworks Gallery

Three months rolls back around pretty quickly – it’s time again for the free quarterly “Passion for Mashin” open studio event at Gasworks Gallery! Head over there tonight, March 3rd, from 8 to 10 pm for some fun with some of Seattle’s most creative and earthy working artists. Tour the individual studios, chat with the artists, sip a bit of wine, and bring a storable food donation to benefit Mashed Potatoes. This nonprofit donates non-perishable food to those in need, in conjunction with Northwest Harvest.

The event takes place in 3 locations at the gallery complex: the Gasworks Gallery, the Underground Studios and The Warehouse (which is accessed through the gallery). The gallery, located in the big blue Jones Building on Lake Union spreads across 12,000 square feet, with 50 working artists and rentable photography studios. Get directions on the gallery’s Facebook page: http://GasworksGallery.com/ map.htm

There’s a limit of 50 people, so get there early! If you can’t make it tonight, mark your calendar for these quarterly events on the first Friday of December, March, June and September.