Fremont Market for World Art

Seattle is chock-full of world-focused entrepreneurs and international connections – but Fremont has a way of reflecting that in simple ways: through the art and cuisine we embrace every day. There’s no better way to deep-dive into the world-at-large than a stroll through Fremont Market on a Sunday afternoon. Here’s a couple of images showing just why we love reaching across the borders, oceans, hills and valleys to embrace the world from fresh perspectives. Head over there this Sunday to pick up some vibrant cultural treasures for Spring.