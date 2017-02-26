Seniors Sing Out

Calling all seniors: its karaoke time again! Join your compatriots over at the Wallingford Senior Center for their renowned Happy Hour Karaoke this Tuesday, February 27, from 1 to 2 p.m. If you’re not a member of the center yet, no worries: cost for karaoke time is just $5 for non-members, or $3 for members. The music hearkens back to the 50s through the 70s, with videos to bring back those oh-so-memorable times. Those in the scientific world claim that group singing relieves anxiety, reduces stress and elevate endorphins — so dust off your pipes and get ready to belt it out.



Suite 140. Register in advance at wallingfordseniors.com , or just show up at 4649 Sunnyside Ave N.,Suite 140.