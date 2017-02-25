Dance Like You Mean It: Brazilian Style

Fremont certainly knows how to let loose; nobody in Seattle questions that. But did you know that there are some of the best ethnic dance classes in the city right here in our neighborhood? Far from being “free style,” these classes give you a chance to learn some true art forms through movement, while also celebrating the diverse South American cultures of Brazil and Argentina.

Some are one-off classes, while others are offered weekly or monthly.

Here’s one to get you started.

Balance Studio: Brazilian Dance Class with Bahia In Motion

This one takes place at noon on February 26, and drop-in cost is just $15. Nobody explains these classes better than the group leading them, so read on for the full class description from Bahia in Motion. Come celebrate Brazilian rhythm and dance in this fun and energetic class! Learn dances that draw from the rich cultural traditions of Bahia and Northeast Brazil including Afro, Samba Reggae, Samba de Roda, Orixa Dance Movement and Carnaval/street dances. The cultural context and history behind these dances are also integrated into class.