Dance Like You Mean It: Brazilian Style

Fremont certainly knows how to let loose; nobody in Seattle questions that. But did you know that there are some of the best ethnic dance classes in the city right here in our neighborhood? Far from being “free style,” these classes give you a chance to learn some true art forms through movement, while also celebrating the diverse South American cultures of Brazil and Argentina.
Our class introduces basic Afro-Brazilian movement starting with a warm-up emphasizing stretching, strengthening and breathing. You’ll then learn basic movements, movement sequences and simple choreography working individually, in pairs and in groups. Each class ends with a cool-down session.