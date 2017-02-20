Improv for the Rest of Us

We all like to think we’re witty and interesting, even if the evidence leans against that reality — but fortunately, there’s a place where it doesn’t matter a twit. Everyone, and I do mean everyone, gets a chance to tickle their funny bones with improv performance at Fremont’s Atlas Theater. The CSz Seattle Improv Jam takes place there on Wednesdays from 8 to 9:30 p.m., and is open to all levels of improvisers. Create or interpret your own characters, scenes and stories on the spot, led by a professional improv artist. Participants are typically a mix or seasoned veterans and total newbies, making for a hilarious night of unbridled fun.