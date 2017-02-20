News blog for Seattle's Fremont neighborhood
 

Improv for the Rest of Us

By WK Leigh · February 20th, 2017 · No Comments

Blast to the Past: the Atlas Theater in Days Gone By

We all like to think we’re witty and interesting, even if the evidence leans against that reality — but fortunately, there’s a place where it doesn’t matter a twit. Everyone, and I do mean everyone, gets a chance to tickle their funny bones with improv performance at Fremont’s Atlas Theater. The CSz Seattle Improv Jam takes place there on Wednesdays from 8 to 9:30 p.m., and is open to all levels of improvisers. Create or interpret your own characters, scenes and stories on the spot, led by a professional improv artist. Participants are typically a mix or seasoned veterans and total newbies, making for a hilarious night of unbridled fun.

Cost is just $9, and you can register ahead of time at the Seattle Comedy Group website. The next event is in just two days, so mark your calendar! The club is on Fremont Avenue, near the Lenin statue.


