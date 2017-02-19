Karaoke Alive and Well in Fremont

What happens when you combine one of Fremont’s favorite clubs with the ever-alive art of open-mic karaoke? Well, you better just come see for yourself. The High Dive has hollowed out a devoted niche for its Absolute Karaoke on Monday nights from 9 to 11:30 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m., so get there early for an upfront spot.

Here’s your chance to be center stage in the High Dive spotlight, singing your heart out. The evening is hosted by Seattle own DJ, KJ Nomi, and it’s totally free to join in. To lower your inhibitions a bit, Jameson drinks are just $5 all night long. Remember that the High Dive is a 21+ club, so leave the young-uns at home this time.