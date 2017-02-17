Free Family Story Time

In case you didn’t realize, the weekly story time at Fremont library is back! It’s freshly energized with stories, songs and crafts every Wednesday from 11 to 11:30 a.m. So scoop up your toddlers and preschoolers and settle in for some serious family time over on North 35th Street.

Mark your calendars for other free library events as well, such as up to an hour of tech help on Tuesdays at 1:00 p.m. (registration required), and free ESL help on Mondays from 4 to 6 p.m. Group conversation gives everyone a chance to learn English as a second language in a comfortable, informal environment.

We appreciate our local library!