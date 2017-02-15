It’s that time again: Fremont’s Third Thursday Shopping Extravaganza! Support your local boutique owners, and snag some swag this Thursday, February 16, from 1:00 pm to 8:00 pm. There’s no “same ole” chain store goods when you shop with our neighbors at places like Pipe + Row, Portage Bay Goods, District Fabric and Fremont Jewelry Design. Some special treats this time include the Uphill Designs pop-up just outside Pipe + Row, featuring locally crafted leather good, including a unique leather yoga strap. A portion of the sales go to Pacific Crest Association, so be sure to check them out. Show Pony is offering a free spring scarf when you spend $50 or more this Thursday, while Portage Bay features demonstrations by Cathy Pascual of Catshy Crafts, known for her fleece and hoop art.