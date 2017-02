Red Star Taco Bar in Fremont goes all out this Wednesday, February 15th, with its famous taco bar and movie night! It’s for night owls, starting with the movie at 8:30 p.m. and running until 11:30. And smack-dab in the middle of it all: a late night Happy Hour kicks in at 10 p.m. Just because the movie ends doesn’t mean the night comes to a screeching halt — they’re still dishing out tacos and other treats until 1 a.m. Just head over to 36th Avenue, and look for the huge red neon star.