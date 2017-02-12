Do Good, Eat Good

Calling all Fremonters! Do a good deed and get a great meal at the same time this month. Bloodworks Northwest, our local blood center, is hosting a blood drive called “Donate & Dine” on February 20. It’s a partnership with local restaurants, through which all of you who donate blood that day receive a $10 gift card for one of our fabulous restaurants right here in Fremont. Some favorites include Agrodulce, Blue Moon Burgers, Fainting Goat Gelato, Le Petit Cochon, Pel Meni Dumpling Tzar, Pie and Starbucks.

This is the perfect way for our community to come together, support our local businesses, and do some “greater good” for those in need.

Here’s all the details on how to participate:

http://www.bloodworksnw.org/dine/