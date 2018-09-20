Family theatre at West of Lenin

Written by Lindsay Joelle, and Produced by Forward Flux Productions & presenting partner Pratidhwani, A SMALL HISTORY OF AMAL, AGE 7 is an immersive experience that is perfect for the entire family. Audiences will travel to Mumbai, India, where they will meet Amal, a 7 year old boy who uses his explorer’s heart and a little Bollywood magic to fight the god of death. Exploring universal issues through the eyes of a small boy, this imaginative play weaves together heartache and triumph as it invites us to examine our connection to family, our city, and the world. The play is set in 2006, on the day of the Mumbai train bombings. It is inspired by Rabindranath Tagore’s play, The Post Office (Bengali: Dak Ghar) Presented as part of The Flux Salon series last year, this new play was developed with the playwright as Joelle visited Seattle several times this summer to work with the cast and creative team to bring this immersive production to life. Run Time: 75 minutes, no intermission

Featuring: Nabilah Ahmed (Amal), Gurvinder Pal Singh (Uncle), Jay AthalyeSuda (Rishi), Varsha Raghavan (Rishi), Abhijeet Rane (Doctor), Meenakshi Rishi (Nurse)

Creative Team: Samip Raval (Director), Wesley Fruge (Movement Director/Forwar d Flux Producer), Shahbaz Khan (Assistant Director), Agastya Kohli (Pratidhwani Producer), Cassandra Thorpe (Production Manager), Jordan Gerow (Scenic Design), Pallavi Garg (Costume Design), Zanna King (Lighting Design), Brian Murphy (Sound Design), Karla Davenport (Properties Manager), Justin Duffiance & Annie Duffiance (Technical Director/Set Builders/Scenic Charges), Rachel Culbertson (Stage Manager), Michael Latham (Assistant Stage Manager) Questions? Contact the Producer! at info@forwardflu x.com

www.forwardflux .com West Of Lenin: A Small History Of Amal, Age 7 When Thu, September 20, 7:30pm – 9:30pm Where West of Lenin, 203 N 36th St ( map Opens SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 22nd @ 8:00pm Previews Sept 19, 20 @ 7:30pm, 21 @ 8:00pm Sept 24, 27, Oct 1, 3, 4 @ 7:30pm Sept 28, 29, Oct 5, 6 @ 8pm