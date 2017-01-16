It’s not too late, everyone: Low-key remembrances of Martin Luther King, Jr.’s life and legacy are still starting in the next few hours. Head over to East West Bookshop on Roosevelt for the Celebration of MLK and Mahatma Ghandi. It’s a free event that goes from 7 to 8 pm. The Ananda choir will be performing, along with school children from the Living Wisdom School. Address is 6407 12th Ave NE, at the corner of Roosevelt and 65th Streets, above Whole Foods. Free parking in the upper-level lot.

Capital Hill honors Dr. King with a showing of Something Special, a collection of digital shorts on the African diaspora, with live performances by Cosmos the Band, Thunder Pawh and others; poetry by Nikki Oliver, Troy Osaki and Leija Farr; and fine art by A.O. Hamer. This event cost $10 and goes from 9 pm to 2 am. The venue is SIFF Cinema Egyptian at 801 E. Pine.