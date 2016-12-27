Who doesn’t love to laze around in their PJs on Sundays? Well, now you can stay comfy and still stroll around outside in your jammies! Start the year off right with the New Year’s Day Pajama Jam Party at Fremont Market. It takes place from 10-3 on January 1st, with a $100 cash prize for the Best Pajamas, and free Bloody Mary’s at the Red Door for the Best Ensemble Pajama Crew. To compete, check in from 11-12 at the front desk, which is an open stall on the right side of the market as you enter from Evanston Avenue. Winners will be announced at 12:14 p.m.

The Red Door, just steps away from the market, will be serving up beers on tap and Bloody Mary’s all day and into the night, regardless of whether you’re decked out in your PJs.